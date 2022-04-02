Advertisement

3 men sentenced in Georgia forced farm labor investigation

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Three men have been sentenced to federal prison as part of a broad investigation into what authorities said was a wide-ranging conspiracy to bring workers from Central America to the United States for forced labor on south Georgia farms.

The three men were charged in separate but related cases related to a federal investigation dubbed Blooming Onion.

Authorities say the farm workers were brought into the U.S. on the H-2A agricultural visa program and then the men profited from their work by underpaying them and forcing them to live in substandard conditions.

