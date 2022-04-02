Boaters on Ga. coast urged to watch for sea turtles, manatees

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Georgia wildlife officials say sea turtle and manatee sightings are on the rise along the state’s coast and urge boaters to watch out to avoid hitting them.

The state Department of Natural Resources says boat strikes are a leading cause of sea turtle strandings and manatee injuries and deaths. They say boaters should be ready to slow down or steer clear of the animals and should immediately contact state wildlife officials if they do run into a sea turtle or manatee.

Manatees and all sea turtles found in Georgia are protected by federal and state laws. But authorities say boaters will not be charged for a collision if it was an accident and they were operating the boat responsibly.

