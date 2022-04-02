CDC reports pandemic’s effect on teen health, substance use, and abuse

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A new CDC study seems to confirm what many high school students say they already know: the pandemic has weighed heavily on teenagers.

Two high school seniors said the one word they would use to describe life during the pandemic is “terrible.”

“A lot of us needed mental health breaks, so we wouldn’t go to class,” explained one of the students. “It was tough. It was really tough.”

More than a third of high school students experienced poor mental health during the pandemic, according to a study by the CDC. The study published Thursday looked at teens in January to June 2021.

The study also found 55% of teenagers experienced emotional abuse by a parent or other adult in the home. Roughly one in ten teens faced physical abuse.

Dr. Samira L. Brown, a primary care physician at Piedmont Hospital, called it a “national crisis.”

“Folks have a lot less wherewithal in terms of dealing with their own stress. If a parent is stressed and a parent is depressed, children will feel that effect,” said Dr. Brown.

Thousands of teenagers turned to drugs and alcohol to relieve stress, depression, and boredom during the pandemic. Just over 30 percent of high school students reported using tobacco, alcohol, marijuana, or prescription opioids recreationally.

Of those who reported drinking, 30 percent said their habit increased during the pandemic.

“A lot of people I know did, because you want to feel something,” said one high school senior. “You gotta use another substance to get your mind together.”

Dr. Brown said substance abuse is a coping mechanism used to shut off thoughts or relax in unhealthy situations.

“We have to make sure we’re not judgmental, but understand why it is they made that decision,” said Dr. Brown. “Make sure you’re listening to them.”

Dr. Brown also offered some reassurance for worried parents. While the pandemic has triggered major health problems for many, young people are least likely to experience permanent effects.

“Kids are resilient,” said Dr. Brown.

Nevertheless, adults are still responsible for creating better policies to help young people find a brighter future. Dr. Brown listed several ideas, including more funding for mental health in schools, access to telehealth, improved insurance programs, and better leave options for parents.

