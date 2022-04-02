Advertisement

Crews working to contain fire on Moreland Avenue in southeast Atlanta

Moreland Avenue fire
Moreland Avenue fire(CBS46)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department is currently assisting DeKalb County Fire Department on a working fire in the 2300 block of Moreland Avenue in southeast Atlanta.

AFRD says it was dispatched to assist at 5:44 p.m. Saturday.

CBS46 has a news crew at the scene working to find out more. Check back for updates.

