DeKalb County revives blighted property demolition after pandemic delay

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Blighted properties are once again being demolished in DeKalb County now that the county’s court system has finally reopened after a two-year pandemic delay.

In a matter of minutes Friday, a demolition crew took down a house on Muirforest Lane south of Stone Mountain that’s been vacant since a fire gutted it in 2016.

“I have been dealing with this for 6 years,” neighborhood association president Diane Parks said at a county-sponsored news conference just before the tear-down.

“To the neighbors, we apologize that it took so long,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said from the podium.

He later told CBS46 he understands the frustration.

“Look, this is an attraction for crime, disease, and delinquent behavior. It reduces property value,” Thurmond said, adding that code enforcement officers can’t just go in and fix or tear down a blighted home. “It is America, and property rights are sacred.”

Thurmond explained it takes a court order, and for the past two years, the courts were shut down because of the pandemic.

“We can negotiate with property owners,” he said, “but when property owners fail to act, we have to get a court order and without that, these horrible, horrible residences remain in a community.”

Long-time community advocate Joscelyn O’Neil says the courts have been too lenient on derelict property owners since long before the pandemic.

“They don’t even give out bench warrants,” she said. “The property owners have to be responsible, and if they’re not respecting the courts, it becomes a domino effect.”

O’Neil has been on a citizens advisory panel for DeKalb County’s code enforcement department for 20 years. She said code enforcement officers work hard handing out citations, but until the courts get tougher on property owners, blighted properties will continue to be a problem.

