Fatal shooting investigation underway in Clayton County

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) - A fatal shooting is under investigation in Clayton County.

It happened Saturday evening on the 5400 block of River Station Boulevard in College Park.

The Clayton County Police Department confirms that one male victim was shot and has died from his injuries. There is no one in custody at this time.

CCPD says this scene is very active and they are asking everyone to avoid the area at this time while the investigation continues.

