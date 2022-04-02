Advertisement

Fatal shooting investigation underway in Clayton County

Clayton County Police are investigating a fatal shooting on the 5400 block of River Station...
Clayton County Police are investigating a fatal shooting on the 5400 block of River Station Boulevard.(CBS46)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) - A fatal shooting is under investigation in Clayton County.

It happened Saturday evening on the 5400 block of River Station Boulevard in College Park.

The Clayton County Police Department confirms that one male victim was shot and has died from his injuries. There is no one in custody at this time.

CCPD says this scene is very active and they are asking everyone to avoid the area at this time while the investigation continues.

