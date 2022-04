ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A two-alarm fire has reportedly displaced 6 families at an apartment complex in Stockbridge on North Henry Boulevard.

Several units were damaged in the fire on Saturday morning.

#BREAKING Two-alarm apartment fire displaces six families in Stockbridge, Henry County. #Villas52 on N. Henry Boulevard. Join us now on @cbs46 for updates. pic.twitter.com/Uz9lmYCPdR — Rebekka Schramm (@SchrammCBS46) April 2, 2022

The cause is unknown at this time. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.