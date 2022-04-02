FIRST ALERT | Stormy weather returns after a gorgeous rest of the weekend!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A pleasant weather pattern lingers over Middle and North Georgia this evening. A little ‘ripple’ in the atmosphere is passing overhead; producing a lot of high clouds. While moisture is trying to fall from these clouds, it’s evaporating before it hits the ground.

The forecast remains dry this evening. If we can time clouds just right, we may squeeze out an extra pretty sunset. Temperatures cool through the 60s, and into the 50s, after sunset. You may want a light jacket for evening plans.

While not as chilly as this morning, most communities will bottom-out in the mid and upper 40s early Sunday. A few spots could dip into the lower 40s well north of Metro Atlanta. Temperatures rebound into the upper 60s and lower 70s Sunday afternoon, with lots of sunshine.

An active weather pattern returns next work-week...

Monday remains dry. But, widespread rain is forecast to build into our area from the southwest Tuesday. Rain may be heavy at times and a couple severe storms can’t be ruled out; mainly in the afternoon and early evening. There will be a break in the rain Tuesday night, into early Wednesday. A second round of storms - with a greater risk of spotty severe weather - moves through Wednesday; greatest chance in the late afternoon and evening.

Some rain potential may linger Thursday, followed by much colder and drier weather heading into the weekend.

Heads up gardeners! A widespread frost and higher-elevation light freeze is possible next weekend. The CBS46 First Alert Team will keep you updated through the week on TV, across streaming channels and in the CBS46 First Alert Weather App.

Have a great rest of your weekend,

Cutter

