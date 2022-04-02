Fulton County high school student accepted to 49 colleges

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - Getting accepted to even one college is something that should make any high school student proud.

But how about getting accepted to nearly 50 schools?

Westlake High School student Makenzie Thompson had her pick as she applied to 51 colleges and universities and has been accepted to 49. She is still waiting to hear back from one.

The Fulton County Schools student also received $1.3 million in scholarship offers.

“When I had the opportunity to go to college fairs and the schools sent me fee waivers, that’s when I was like, ‘let me go ahead and apply,’” said Thompson. “To get that many yeses is like wow, I fit all their criteria, they really want me to come to their school, so I think that’s a really good feeling.”

She’s had the support of her parents who have been by her side as they watch the acceptance letters and scholarship offers add up.

“It makes me very proud to know I was a part of her journey and we did this journey together,” said her mother, Jennifer Thompson. “It was a lot of hard work, a lot of sweat, a lot of tears, but it’s OK because at the end of the day we knew where we wanted to be and we had a plan.”

Thompson hopes she’s an inspiration to other students.

“I think I’m a big inspiration just showing them that people that look like us and get the same education from public schools in the south, on the southside of town, we’re good, we’re big time,” she said. “We can do anything that you put your mind to.”

With so many choices in front of her, Thompson finally made her selection.

“I will be attending Tuskegee University in the fall. Yes, I’m very excited to start there,” she said.

She plans to study animal science and become a veterinarian.

