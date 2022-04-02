Advertisement

Greene sues to stop challenge to her reelection eligibility

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has filed a lawsuit challenging a state law that a group of voters is using to challenge her eligibility to run for reelection.

The challenge filed last month with the Georgia secretary of state’s office alleges that Greene helped facilitate the Jan. 6, 2021 riot that disrupted Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential election victory. That violates a provision of the 14th Amendment and makes her ineligible to run for reelection, the challenge says.

Greene filed a lawsuit Friday asking a judge to declare that the law that the voters are using to challenge her eligibility is itself unconstitutional and to prohibit state officials from enforcing it.

