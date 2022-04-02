Rent increases in Atlanta putting the squeeze on residents

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Rent prices are quickly rising across Atlanta, with increases in excess of 30%.

Zillow reported that the average rent in Atlanta was about $1400 in 20202, with averages reportedly up to nearly $1900 as of February 2022.

The frustration is real, and some tenants are saying they’ll be forced out of the city if rent prices keep rising.

“These rents are so astronomical,” Rhode Robinson said. “You’ve got mothers and children in shelters, whole families in shelters.”

Robinson says she’s a veteran who has been living in Atlanta for 25 years, and the increases in rent prices are the worst she’s experienced.

“Taking rents from $800 dollars a month to double the rent, that’s not good,” Robinson said.

The metro Atlanta housing market is now considered unaffordable, according to the Federal Reserve Bank’s 2022 index. The index measured factors such as median household income in an area plus costs of living and costs of homes.

“Housing is critical to every other component of your life. You have to have safe, stable, decent housing, and if people can’t do that, they’re going to have a very difficult time in their life,” said Alison Johnson, with the Housing Justice League. Johnson says Georgians are being priced and bought out of the city by companies and landlords who can afford to charge higher rates.

“What we are seeing is that people are very afraid; they have nowhere to go,” Johnson said. “They’re stressed to the max; they don’t know where to turn.”

The group is joining others in calling for a lift of the state-wide ban on rent control, and to pass a tenants’ bill of rights which includes establishing a dedicated office of the tenant advocate.

“We’re not saying that rent control should be forced on every community - but if a city wants to pass rent control, we should be able to,” said Tim Franzen, American Friends Service Committee.

To make their voices heard, activists will be marching from Woodruff park to the state capitol on Saturday. They’re meeting at 11:30 a.m.

