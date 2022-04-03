Advertisement

1 person injured after an officer involved shooting

Crime scene tape over police lights.
Crime scene tape over police lights.(Aranami / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 | MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah police responded to an officer involved shooting Saturday.

According to Savannah police, officers are in 100 block of Bordeaux Lane.

They say the GBI will handle this investigation.

An adult male received serious injuries and was transported to the hospital.

No officers were injured during the encounter.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Ahmaud Arbery
New exhibit of photos taken during the Ahmaud Arbery state trial unveiled
Several displaced after apartment fire in Henry County
Several displaced after apartment fire in Henry County
Clayton County Police are investigating a fatal shooting on the 5400 block of River Station...
Family says 17-year-old killed outside Clayton County barbershop
Moreland Avenue fire
Crews battle large fire on Moreland Avenue in southeast Atlanta