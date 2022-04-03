FIRST ALERT | Heavy rain, severe weather possible heading to mid-week!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Stunning weather rules the forecast through the first day of the work-week, ahead of widespread rain and a risk of severe weather.

Temperatures have warmed into the upper 60s and lower 70s in many communities across North and Middle Georgia this afternoon. Humidity remains low and the sky mostly clear. Get outside and enjoy the early spring weather this afternoon!

Pleasant, albeit cool, weather lingers into the evening.

After sunset, temperatures - quickly - cool into the 50s. Grab a jacket before heading out this evening. Monday morning temperatures dip into the mid and upper 40s in most spots; some mid and upper 30s are possible across the higher elevations of North Georgia Monday morning.

Temperatures rebound into the mid-70s, or so, Monday afternoon, with a dry forecast and few more clouds around.

A couple rounds of heavy rain and storms are expected Tuesday and Wednesday...

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day ; widespread steady rain and localized heavy rain is a good-bet. A few severe thunderstorms are also possible; mainly south of Interstate 20 midday Tuesday. Hail, gusty straight-line winds and a spin-up tornado, or two, are possible with the strongest storms. Have, at least, one way to get severe weather alerts Tuesday. You can get rain, lightning and severe weather alerts in the CBS46 First Alert Weather App.

After a lull in stormy weather later Tuesday and early Wednesday, scattered strong or severe storms are possible along a cold front late Wednesday afternoon and evening. Again, a couple storms could produce large hail, gusty straight-line winds and a spin-up tornado or two.

Thursday’s forecast has nice weather ahead of much colder air, windier conditions Friday.

Have a wonderful Sunday evening,

Cutter

