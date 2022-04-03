Hartsfield-Jackson International sees nearly pre-pandemic levels for Spring Break

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Airports are seeing nearly pre-pandemic crowds as Spring Break officially gets underway.

The Transportation Security Administration at Hartsfield-Jackson International said it’s seen a steady flow of passengers over the weekend.

David McGregor told CBS46 he was traveling to California with his family. He saw long lines inside the airport and struggled to find parking.

“The parking on the South end was completely filled, so we had to go on the other side,” McGregor said. “Just a volume of overall mass of people.”

In the past two weeks, airport security checkpoints have scanned an average of 2 million travelers daily, according to TSA data. More than 300,000 of those daily travelers have been in Atlanta.

“Obviously people are eager to travel,” Lily McGregor said. “We traveled a little bit in the past year, but this is definitely the busiest we’ve seen the airport.”

While some passengers prepare to enjoy the beach and sunshine, some remain stuck in Atlanta dealing with delays and cancellations.

James Stevens said his flight has been canceled numerous times, but he remains hopeful he’ll be able to see his sister.

“My flight got canceled yesterday,” Stevens said. “But then, they put me on a flight this morning, but it got canceled. And I really don’t know whether they gone cancel this tomorrow or not.”

Airport officials said you should arrive two to three hours before your flight, as wait times vary throughout the day.

