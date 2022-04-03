Marietta Police arrest man accused of recording woman in gas station restroom

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Marietta Police say they arrested a “peeping Tom” at a QuikTrip gas station on Lower Roswell Road on March 20.

According to a report, a 24-year-old woman told police that she was using the restroom inside of the gas station when she saw a man recording and chased him outside.

Officers reviewed the gas station’s surveillance video and saw the suspect go into the women’s restroom “where he remained inside for nearly an hour” until he was chased out of it.

Charles Tyron Hill, 32, was arrested and his Samsung phone was taken into evidence. He is facing peeping Tom and illegal surveillance charges.

