New exhibit of photos taken during the Ahmaud Arbery state trial unveiled

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Members from Savannah State University unveiled a new exhibit of student photos taken during the Ahmaud Arbery state trial Saturday.

The students traveled to the Glynn County Courthouse where the trial was held to photograph the 100 Pastors’ Rally.

That rally was a gathering outside of more than 500 people in support of Arbery’s family.

Instructors from the university’s journalism school say they wanted to show students the importance of documenting history.

“But I want to have an appreciation for documenting history. Because whoever controls the narrative controls the message,” Jason Miccolo Johnson, Instructor said.

Arbery was shot and killed by three white men after jogging through a Brunswick neighborhood.

Those three men have since been convicted of murder in that case.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.