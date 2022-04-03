One dead after shooting near popular Buckhead bars
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One person is dead after a shooting overnight near popular bars in Buckhead.
Atlanta police say the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Roswell Road. They also said that a fight inside one of the bars led to the shooting.
The victim of the shooting is a male in his 20s, according to police. At this time, the shooter has not been arrested and no other information has been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
