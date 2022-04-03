Advertisement

One dead after shooting near popular Buckhead bars

By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One person is dead after a shooting overnight near popular bars in Buckhead.

Atlanta police say the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Roswell Road. They also said that a fight inside one of the bars led to the shooting.

The victim of the shooting is a male in his 20s, according to police. At this time, the shooter has not been arrested and no other information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Eye on Today: 4/3/22
Eye on Today: April 4, 2022
Seed Growers community garden in Marietta
Seed Sowers community garden created in Marietta
On dead after shooting near Buckhead bars
One dead after shooting in Buckhead
1 person injured after an officer involved shooting
1 person injured after an officer involved shooting