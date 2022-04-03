Police searching for missing juvenile in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are searching for a missing juvenile in Henry County.

The Henry County Police Department says Carson Lafayette was last seen on April 3 wearing a short-sleeved navy blue shirt with khaki pants. He is described as 5′1″ and has a small afro with a fade.

Anyone with information or knows the whereabouts of Carson Lafayette, please contact Sergeant P. Gomes at 770-288-8256, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.