2 arrested after female juvenile shot, man injured in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two people have been arrested after a shooting incident Monday morning in southwest Atlanta.

Atlanta PD says officers responded to a person shot in the 500 block of Amal Drive SW around 11:20 a.m. and found a female juvenile with apparent gunshot wounds and a male who sustained a head injury.

APD says the female was transported to the hospital for treatment and the male was rendered aid on the scene by EMS.

Officers say they have two suspects in custody at this time.

The investigation continues.

