Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens delivers his first State of the City Address
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens took to the podium at Georgia World Congress Center Monday to deliver his first State of the City address.
The speech comes at a time when Atlanta is facing an alarming rise in violent crime, affordable housing concerns and a demand for increased public safety.
You can watch the full State of the City Address here:
