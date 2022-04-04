Advertisement

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens delivers his first State of the City Address

By Mariya Murrow
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens took to the podium at Georgia World Congress Center Monday to deliver his first State of the City address.

The speech comes at a time when Atlanta is facing an alarming rise in violent crime, affordable housing concerns and a demand for increased public safety.

You can watch the full State of the City Address here:

