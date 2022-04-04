Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens delivers his first State of the City Address

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens took to the podium at Georgia World Congress Center Monday to deliver his first State of the City address.

The speech comes at a time when Atlanta is facing an alarming rise in violent crime, affordable housing concerns and a demand for increased public safety.

You can watch the full State of the City Address here:

#RightNow: A warm welcome for Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens as he prepares to give his first State of the City address. ⁦I’ll have details at 9am on @cbs46. @andreforatlanta⁩ pic.twitter.com/NmqE9bLtAU — Rebekka Schramm (@SchrammCBS46) April 4, 2022

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.