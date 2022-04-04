Atlanta ‘Pothole Posse’ set to return

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s a familiar site and sound in the city, motorists dodging and weaving Atlanta’s notorious potholes.

“They’re everywhere you go man. Every street I go on there’s a pothole somewhere, what can I do about them,” said a mailman delivering in the Pittsburgh area of Atlanta.

People telling CBS46 they’re so synonymous with the city it’s like saying peaches and Georgia.

“It wouldn’t be Atlanta without potholes,” said a homeowner who has lived in the Pittsburgh neighborhood for decades and didn’t want to have his name used.

But there could be some relief in sight.

“One thing you guys are gonna love is we are relaunching the ‘Pothole Posse,’” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

The mayor making the announcement at the state of the city address.

“The need to supercharge some of our services was apparent,” Dickens said. “Our ATL DOT teams will be out around the city with a goal of filling 30 potholes a day. I know I should get a round of applause for that, the pothole posse.”

Something sorely the Pittsburgh community said is needed at the corner of Mayland Circle and Mayland Ave.

“How long do you think you’ve been trying to deal with that pothole?” asked CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy.

“About 3-4 years,” said the Pittsburgh homeowner.

Community members also remarked on the potholes near the corner of University Ave SW and Welch St SW, saying they have asked the city to fix them for a long time.

All hoping the pothole pose visit soon so temporary solutions can become permanent ones.

“I have been filling it up with leaves to try and soften the blow, because once they hit it, you hear it, babump,” said the Pittsburgh homeowner.

