Bojangles serving up chicken, biscuits with a side of free gasoline

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Southern food chain Bojangles, best known for its chicken and biscuits, is giving away $1 million in free gas to customers.

The move comes as many Americans are feeling pain at the pumps amid heightened gas prices. To help ease that burden, Bojangles locations will be giving away a $10 gas gift card for every purchase of a Bojangles family meal. The meals include 12 or 20 pieces of bone-in chicken along with biscuits, a side, and tea.

Bojangles (Bojangles)

“Southerners are known for being friendly neighbors, so as a Southern brand, it’s in our DNA to want to help our customers who are feeling the pain of soaring gas prices,” said Jackie Woodward, Bojangles Chief Brand and Marketing Officer. “We don’t want anyone to have to choose between enjoying a delicious meal with the family or buying gas, so let Bojangles help with both.”

The promotion begins Monday and will continue to run while supplies last. 12- or 20-piece bone-in Family Meals purchased in-store, at the drive-thru, or via the Bojangles app are eligible. The company clarified that the Family Meals featuring Chicken Supremes and delivery orders are not eligible.

“This is the first time in Bojangles’ history that we’ve ever given away $1 million, but we know our customers are worth it, and we’re just glad that we could come together with all of our franchisees to support them,” said Woodward.

Data from AAA shows that gas prices reached record-high levels in March.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.