Boy, woman injured after bullets ricochet during fight in Athens

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 4-year-old boy and 34-year-old female were injured by bullets outside a home in the 100 block of Rocksprings Court.

According to Athens-Clarke Police Department, they responded to a shooting call at 4:16 p.m. April 2.

When they arrived, they saw multiple individuals fighting. They learned that four people -- two men and two women -- had driven to Athens from Atlanta after hearing about a fight involving their juvenile relative.

When they arrived, a fight began. Shontiva Meyers, 31, fired multiple rounds from a handgun toward the ground. The bullets ricocheted and hit the young boy and 34-year-old female. Luckily, they were not seriously injured and were treated and released from a local hospital.

Myers was charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault and one count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime. Jeal Williams, 33, was charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault and one count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime. Yolanda Myers, 50, was charged with Disorderly Conduct. Additional arrests are possible as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Lister at 762-400-7333 or Hovie.Lister@accgov.com.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.