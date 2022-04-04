Advertisement

Car full of teens crashed in Austell leaving 1 dead, 3 injured

By Mariya Murrow
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 15-year-old is dead and three others recovering from injuries after their vehicle crashed in Austell.

It happened on March 29 at around 8:31 p.m. Investigators with the Cobb County Police Department learned that a red 2017 Nissan Maxima was driving southbound on Warren Drive as it approached an intersection. As the Nissan entered a right curve, the driver, a 16-year-old girl, reportedly lost control of the vehicle and the car proceeded to rotate clockwise before winding up in a front yard where the front portion collided with a stump.

The teen driver and all three of her passengers, aged 15, 16 and 17, were transported to a nearby hospital. The 15-year-old boy did not survive his injuries.

This collision remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.

