Deceased female found near vacant home in East Point identified

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The female whose body was found outside of a vacant home in East Point has finally been identified.

The City of East Point Police Department says they received a call from a concerned parent on April 1. The mother and father then met with detectives and confirmed the deceased female was their 16-year-old daughter.

The body of the teen was found around 12:21 a.m. Feb. 12. An autopsy revealed she died of blunt force trauma. They believe the body was dumped at the house because they could not find any signs of a struggle and say the woman was found half-naked by officers.

At the request of the family, the name of the teenager is not being released.

No one has been arrested at this time. If anyone has information, they should contact the East Point Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 404-559-6300.

