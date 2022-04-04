Family of Mountain View High student accused of stabbing student say teen was acting in self-defense

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - The family of a Mountain View High student accused of stabbing another student last week believe their son is also a victim.

Michael, who asked not to be fully identified, said his son feared for his life last Thursday during a fight at Mountain View High School, that ended with his son arrested and another student in the hospital.

“He asked my son if he wanted to die,” said Michael. “[My son] wasn’t the aggressor. He was assaulted first and allegedly stabbed the other kid in self-defense.”

New video of the incident provided to CBS46 by the family, shows the stabbing victim asked Michael’s son, ‘You want to die,’ before he punched him. Michael’s son told school officials he had a mechanical pencil in his hands during the fight. Despite some witness accounts and other video appearing to show a weapon that resembled a blade or knife, the teen’s family supported his initial claim to authorities.

UPDATE: The family of a Mountain View High student, accused of stabbing student last week, say new video shows their son was not the aggressor and was acting in self-defense. In it, you hear the stabbing victim say “you want to die” before hitting their son. Story at 5 @cbs46 https://t.co/ooLLXTLIzA pic.twitter.com/GsDDDbezG3 — Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) April 4, 2022

“I don’t know what you expect kids to do when their lives are threatened,” said Michael. “They just want him to lay down and let the boy kill him? Kids are dying now of days off of being bullied and threatened. He did what he had to do in fear of his life.”

“How do I know this isn’t the time you’re going to really kill me,” said Mary, the boy’s grandmother. “How do I know and that’s what was going through his head? Fear.”

The 9th grader was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault. His family said he was denied bond after the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office argued he was a threat to society. The other student was taken to the hospital and is now recovering at home.

“It’s one-sided right now like my son came into school and started this situation,” Michael said. “None of this would have even happened if he didn’t assault my son. That’s how I feel about it.”

Mary said her grandson is easy-going, not a troublemaker but that this wasn’t the first time he had been targeted by the other student. The family wants the other student to also be charged.

“A laidback person takes it and takes it until they can’t take it no more,” Mary added. “My grandson he had reached his limit, couldn’t take it anymore and when the boy came up and sucker punched him the way he did, oh yeah, he did what he needed to do to defend himself.”

CBS46 reached out to the Gwinnett County DA Office for comment. Given that the case involves minors, a response is unlikely.

