FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, storms in metro Atlanta Tuesday

By Rodney Harris and Ella Dorsey
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Storms will move through metro Atlanta on Tuesday with heavy rain and severe weather possible.

Timeline

Tuesday morning will be dry with storms moving into metro Atlanta by noon. Storms will continue through 4 p.m. with the activity moving out as you drive home from work around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

We’ll see a break from the rain Tuesday evening with another round of isolated storms Tuesday night around 9 p.m.

Forecast map for noon Tuesday
Forecast map for noon Tuesday(WGCL)
Forecast map for 4 p.m. Tuesday
Forecast map for 4 p.m. Tuesday(WGCL)
Forecast map for 9 p.m. Tuesday
Forecast map for 9 p.m. Tuesday(WGCL)

What to expect

The rain that moves into metro Atlanta Tuesday afternoon will be heavy at times. In addition to heavy rain, some of the stronger storms will be capable of producing damaging winds, hail and an isolated tornado, especially south of I-20.

The threat for severe weather will increase for all of metro Atlanta Tuesday night, although the storms late Tuesday will be more isolated.

