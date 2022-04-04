FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Heavy rain, few severe storms possible Tuesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A strong storm system will move through the Southern Plains and Mid-South Monday and Monday night; arriving in our region Tuesday. Heavy rain and a few severe storms are possible Tuesday.

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day. While severe weather isn’t certain and will not occur in every neighborhood, the risk is high enough to pay closer-than-normal attention to the forecast and make sure you have, at least, one way to receive severe weather alerts. The CBS46 First Alert Weather App is one way to be alerted if storms approach your community.

There is still some uncertainty in the exact timing of the rain, but the early morning commute should be mostly dry, followed by a quick onset of rain and storms from southwest, to northeast, through the late morning and afternoon.

The risk of severe weather is the greatest south of Interstate 20 and Metro Atlanta. The general area stretching from Randolph County, Alabama, through Henry, Jasper, and Hancock counties in Georgia, has the greatest risk of severe thunderstorms. All forms of severe weather are possible; large hail, gusty winds, and a couple of tornadoes. But, the overall risk remains low. If severe weather occurs, it’ll remain very isolated.

Rain, however, will be much more widespread. Most will see more than one-half inch across far North Georgia; more than an inch in the immediate Metro area. Isolated rainfall totals of more than three inches are possible south of Atlanta.

A Flood or Flash Flood Watch may eventually be issued by the National Weather Service for a portion of our area.

A second round of storms is possible late Wednesday, but rain coverage will be much more hit-or-miss.

