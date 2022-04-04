FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Heavy rain and storms Tuesday; Severe thunderstorms possible Wednesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The weather action picks up quickly on Tuesday as a warm front approaches and brings heavy downpours and thunderstorms. There may be enough rain for street and stream flooding. A second system on Wednesday brings a threat for severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and at night.

Tuesday Forecast

The morning commute will likely be dry on Tuesday. Rain and thunderstorms reach west Georgia at approximately 9-10 am and move into the Atlanta metro area between 10 am and noon. Heavy downpours are likely, and there is a low risk of severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. The greatest risk of severe storms is south of Atlanta. Heavy downpours are likely through midday before winding down during the afternoon. The temperature will be in the 60s. Isolated showers or thunderstorms may pop-up Tuesday evening, but widespread severe weather is unlikely at that time.

Severe Weather Risks Tuesday (CBS46)

Wednesday Forecast

Wednesday will start with clouds and fog. The temperature will be in the 60s early in the day. Isolated showers cannot be ruled out in the morning. Sunshine should burn through the clouds by midday and the afternoon looks warm and humid. The temperature should get to near 80. Isolated thunderstorms may develop late in the afternoon - especially south and east of I-85. More storms will likely develop during the evening in northwest Georgia. Those storms will move southeast to the Atlanta Metro area during the mid to late evening. Lingering showers and storms are possible for most of the overnight. There is a moderate risk of any storms that develop becoming severe with damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes.

Severe Weather Risks Wednesday (CBS46)

Much colder late in the week

The weather quiets down on Thursday with highs near 70. A strong surge of cold air arrives Friday and stays through most of the weekend. Highs will be in the 50s on Friday and Saturday, and lows will be in the 30s Saturday and Sunday mornings!

