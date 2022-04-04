Man arrested in Atlanta after stealing car with 9-year-old boy inside

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man is facing kidnapping and other charges after he stole a vehicle with a child inside.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a kidnapping call in the 800 block of Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard SW Monday morning around 8:45 a.m. Once officers arrived they met with the 911 caller, who stated that she had pulled into the parking lot of the Goodwill store and got out of her vehicle while it was running. Her 9-year-old son was still sitting in the backseat when a male jumped into her running vehicle and sped away with her child still in the back seat.

APD officers, along with the assistance of the Georgia State Patrol, Fulton County Police Department and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the scene and searched the area in an attempt to locate the vehicle and the victim’s child.

Moments after responding to the scene, GSP troopers spotted the vehicle in the area of Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard. The suspect attempted to flee, but troopers were able to successfully execute a PIT maneuver and stop the vehicle.

APD says the suspect was immediately taken into custody and the child was reunited with his mother.

The suspect was identified as 38-year-old Darius White. He is facing several charges, including Kidnapping, Cruelty towards children, and theft by taking.

Atlanta Police say White was transported to Grady detention for further evaluation. The child was transported to Hugh Spalding for medical observation as a precautionary measure.

The investigation continues.

