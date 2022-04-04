Advertisement

Police investigate deadly shooting in Midtown Atlanta

Man shot to death in Midtown Atlanta
Man shot to death in Midtown Atlanta(CBS46/WGCL)
By Kendra Mackey
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left a man dead in Midtown Atlanta.

Units responded to a person shot call shortly after 2:30 a.m. Monday along Juniper Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a man dead on the sidewalk. Homicide detectives have been called to the location.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stick with CBS46 for the latest on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

1 person injured after an officer involved shooting
1 person dead after officer involved shooting
Death investigation underway in northwest Atlanta
Death investigation underway in northwest Atlanta
Combat Readiness Training Center in Savannah.
Georgia congressmen oppose proposal to close Guard center
Tiger Woods smiles as he leaves the driving range during practice before the Masters golf...
On the prowl? Tiger arrives at Masters, unsure of playing