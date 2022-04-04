Police investigate deadly shooting in Midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left a man dead in Midtown Atlanta.

Units responded to a person shot call shortly after 2:30 a.m. Monday along Juniper Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a man dead on the sidewalk. Homicide detectives have been called to the location.

No other details have been released at this time.

