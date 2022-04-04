Police looking for driver who shot at Cumberland Mall security

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are looking for a driver who shot at security in the parking lot of Cumberland Mall.

On Sunday at 2:30 p.m., the Cobb County Police Department says an off-duty CCPD officer was working a security detail at the Cumberland Mall. While patrolling the mall parking lot, he received an alert from Cumberland Mall Security to be on the lookout for two suspicious vehicles in the parking lot. The officer located one of the suspicious vehicles and attempted to make contact with the driver, however, the driver began to drive recklessly through the mall parking lot. The driver then shot at the officer before fleeing the area.

The officer was not injured. No arrested have been made.

Anyone with additional information regarding this active investigation should contact detectives at 770-499-4111 or email cobbpolicecrimetips@cobbcounty.org.

