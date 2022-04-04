Advertisement

Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl in DeKalb County

Millard Road
Millard Road(DeKalb County Police Department)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Police say 13-year-old Terrie Dawson was last seen on April 2 near the 900 block of Millard Road in Stone Mountain.

Dawson is described as 5′6″ tall, 110 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, black pants, and a cross-body purse.

If you see Dawson or know where she might be, call SVU at 770-724-7610.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Small business owners are on edge due to inflation
Small business owners on edge due to inflation
Ahmaud Arbery
New exhibit of photos taken during the Ahmaud Arbery state trial unveiled
FIRST ALERT WEATHER
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Heavy rain, few severe storms possible Tuesday
Man killed outside Buckhead bar
Man killed outside Buckhead bar
Small business owners are on edge due to inflation
Small business owners on edge due to inflation