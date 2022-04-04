Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl in DeKalb County

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Police say 13-year-old Terrie Dawson was last seen on April 2 near the 900 block of Millard Road in Stone Mountain.

Dawson is described as 5′6″ tall, 110 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, black pants, and a cross-body purse.

If you see Dawson or know where she might be, call SVU at 770-724-7610.

