On the prowl? Tiger arrives at Masters, unsure of playing
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods has arrived at Augusta National but it’s still not clear whether he’ll play in the Masters.
Woods warmed up on a range for about 20 minutes and then got in a cart and headed to the course. He says it’s a game-time decision whether he plays.
His right leg so was severely damaged in a car crash 13 months ago that he said doctors contemplated amputation.
He played with his son in the PNC Championship in December. But that was a scramble format and he rode in a cart.
Woods played a practice round five days ago. This is the next step.
