On the prowl? Tiger arrives at Masters, unsure of playing

Tiger Woods smiles as he leaves the driving range during practice before the Masters golf...
Tiger Woods smiles as he leaves the driving range during practice before the Masters golf tournament, Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods has arrived at Augusta National but it’s still not clear whether he’ll play in the Masters.

Woods warmed up on a range for about 20 minutes and then got in a cart and headed to the course. He says it’s a game-time decision whether he plays.

His right leg so was severely damaged in a car crash 13 months ago that he said doctors contemplated amputation.

He played with his son in the PNC Championship in December. But that was a scramble format and he rode in a cart.

Woods played a practice round five days ago. This is the next step.

