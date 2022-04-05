Advertisement

Armed bank robbery under investigation in Macon

Bibb County bank robbery suspect.
Bibb County bank robbery suspect.(Bibb County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MACON, Ga. (CBS46) - The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed bank robbery.

It happened Tuesday morning around 10:35 a.m. at the MidSouth Community Federal Credit Union, located at 2306 Lasseter Place in Macon.

BCSO received reports that an individual entered the bank with a weapon and demanded money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money from the cash registers, he fled on foot in an unknown direction. No injuries were reported.

The individual is described as a male wearing a camouflage face mask, blue jean overalls, a dark hoodie, and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

