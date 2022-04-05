Business reacts to Atlanta mayor’s ‘nightlife division’ to address crime

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens acknowledged the city’s nightlife in his first State of the City address by announcing a “nightlife division” within the Mayor’s office.

“Nightlife is a significant part of who we are as a city,” Mayor Dickens said. “This division will address establishments that have a history of high crime in and around them.”

Dickens said the “nightlife division” will train nightclub owners and employees how to de-escalate violence, administer first aid and respond to emergencies.

The announcement comes as the city has had multiple shootings at various night establishments in recent months.

Last weekend, a man was killed outside of a Buckhead bar after a fight.

The news of a plan of action against nightlife violence is welcomed by some establishments, like Red Phone Booth.

“We’ve kind of lucked out here with us being private, when it comes to violence, " General Manager Gavin Larkin said. “But whatever the mayor thinks will make us safer, we’re a fan of.”

The downtown Atlanta speakeasy wasn’t involved in any of the recent crime, but Larkin told CBS46 safety is still something they make a top priority.

“We always try to be prepared for the worst,” Larkin said. “We’ve all been in the restaurant industry long enough to see things, hear things, so we try to be as safe as possible.”

CBS46 reached out to the Mayor’s office for more details about the “nightlife division” and a spokesperson said more details are forthcoming.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.