Church in Decatur to hand out free gas cards on April 9
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) – A church in Decatur plans to give out $10,000 worth of free gas cards to spread some joy and alleviate the pain at the pump.
Ray of Hope Christian Church will distribute 400 $25 QuikTrip gas cards on April 9 at 10 a.m. at the chapel on Snapfinger Road in Decatur.
Church officials say gas cards will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis, and each car is only eligible for one gas card.
