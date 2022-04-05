Church in Decatur to hand out free gas cards on April 9

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) – A church in Decatur plans to give out $10,000 worth of free gas cards to spread some joy and alleviate the pain at the pump.

Ray of Hope Christian Church will distribute 400 $25 QuikTrip gas cards on April 9 at 10 a.m. at the chapel on Snapfinger Road in Decatur.

Church officials say gas cards will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis, and each car is only eligible for one gas card.

Ray of Hope Christian Church

