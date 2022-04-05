Advertisement

Church in Decatur to hand out free gas cards on April 9

Gas pump
Gas pump(CBS46)
By Catherine Catoura
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) – A church in Decatur plans to give out $10,000 worth of free gas cards to spread some joy and alleviate the pain at the pump.

Ray of Hope Christian Church will distribute 400 $25 QuikTrip gas cards on April 9 at 10 a.m. at the chapel on Snapfinger Road in Decatur.

Church officials say gas cards will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis, and each car is only eligible for one gas card.

To learn more visit here.

Ray of Hope Christian Church
Ray of Hope Christian Church(Ray of Hope Christian Church)

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Bibb County bank robbery suspect.
Armed bank robbery under investigation in Macon
Georgia lawmakers are handing the decision of whether transgender athletes should be allowed to...
Georgia lawmakers hand transgender decision to sports group
Surprise Squad
Gwinnett County teen creates ‘tiny hug’ mittens for neonatal babies in need
Tree crashes onto home in DeKalb County