Clayton County PD identifies teen victim in deadly hit and run

Dywimas Marquis Autman
Dywimas Marquis Autman(Clayton County Police Department)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Clayton County Police Department can finally bring closure to a heartbreaking case from January.

On Jan. 18, CCPD reached out to the public for help identifying the victim of a hit and run. Officials say on Feb. 14, a GBI Forensic Odontologist was able to identify the remains as 15-year-old Dywimas Marquis Autman.

After an extensive investigation, CCPD Investigators charged Jermara Little with Hit & Run and 1st Degree Vehicular Homicide, in relation to this case.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

