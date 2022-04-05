Clayton County PD identifies teen victim in deadly hit and run

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Clayton County Police Department can finally bring closure to a heartbreaking case from January.

On Jan. 18, CCPD reached out to the public for help identifying the victim of a hit and run. Officials say on Feb. 14, a GBI Forensic Odontologist was able to identify the remains as 15-year-old Dywimas Marquis Autman.

After an extensive investigation, CCPD Investigators charged Jermara Little with Hit & Run and 1st Degree Vehicular Homicide, in relation to this case.

