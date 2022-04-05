Coweta County deputy cleared of wrongdoing in 2021 shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Coweta County deputy has been cleared of any wrongdoing almost a year after the deputy shot a man during a chase.

The deputy shot Mario Clarke, who was left paralyzed by the shooting. Clarke was a stolen car suspect. He had also been involved in a shootout with his father a month earlier.

Coweta County’s district attorney says the shooting was justified and the case is now closed.

