Coweta County deputy cleared of wrongdoing in 2021 shooting

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Coweta County deputy has been cleared of any wrongdoing almost a year after the deputy shot a man during a chase.

The deputy shot Mario Clarke, who was left paralyzed by the shooting. Clarke was a stolen car suspect. He had also been involved in a shootout with his father a month earlier.

Coweta County’s district attorney says the shooting was justified and the case is now closed.

