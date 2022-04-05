LIVE BLOG: Severe weather impacts metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds and flash flooding is being seen across the metro as a storm system moves through Georgia.

12:11 P.M.

A tornado watch is in effect for multiple counties south of the metro Atlanta area. It is in effect until 7 p.m. Click here for the full alert.

11:45 A.M.

The inbound storms are capable of producing damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes, with the highest risk of severe weather hitting south of Interstate 20.

By noon, a crash was already reported along I-20 east past Holmes Drive leaving two right lanes and the shoulder blocked. Motorists were directed to use alternative lanes.

I-20/Holmes Drive Crash (GDOT)

In DeKalb County, a massive tree came crashing down on a home as heavy rain and thunderstorms pummeled the area.

Inside the home was a 77-year-old woman who was watching the news in her basement when the tree fell onto her roof and through her living room.

She told CBS46 she’d been worried about the tree falling for years now. The woman’s neighbor says the front of her home was also damaged by the fallen tree, nearly hitting her 76-year-old mother who still inside.

The tree also hit the home in front of it. The homeowner says her 76yo mom was in the room that’s damaged but was not hurt. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/LEDlANKPQi — Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) April 5, 2022

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office shared this photo of rain near exit 25 on north I-85.

COWETA COUNTY RAIN (WGCL)

