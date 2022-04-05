FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A second round of thunderstorms is heading for north Georgia on Wednesday. The rain will not be as widespread as it was on Tuesday, but the air over north Georgia will be very unstable and any scattered storms that develop could become strong to severe - especially during the evening hours.

Expect clouds and fog early in the day. The fog will lift, and clouds may break into partly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and thunderstorms may develop around midday mainly along and south of I-20. It will get warm and humid in the afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A few cities may reach 80 with enough sunshine.

A broken line of potentially strong to severe thunderstorms will move from northwest to southeast through north Georgia during the evening and overnight. The line is expected to reach the Atlanta Metro area between 10 pm - 2 am.

The main threat from severe thunderstorms is straight-line damaging winds, but torrential rain, large hail and isolated tornadoes are also possible.

Any thunderstorms will move out by dawn on Thursday. It will be nice and breezy Thursday afternoon before it turns cold Friday into the weekend. Look for highs in the 50s on Friday and Saturday. A few pop-up showers cannot be ruled out either day.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.