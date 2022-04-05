Advertisement

‘We’re still waiting’: Ga. families frustrated by tabled medical marijuana bill

After multiple bills were introduced this session - some calling for more licenses, some calling for more transparency - lawmakers were unable to come to a solution.
By Rachel Polansky
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - At the end of Georgia’s legislative session, lawmakers came up one vote short on a cannabis bill. That means Georgia’s medical marijuana program remains at a standstill.

This comes after both the senate and the house approved two separate bills to jumpstart the stalled program, earlier in the legislative session.

Patients are frustrated. More than 20,000 of them have their Georgia medical marijuana cards but no way to legally buy the oil they’ve been allowed to possess in our state, for the last seven years.

Smyrna mom, Shannon Cloud, still remembers that day in April, 2015 vividly – when former Governor Nathan Deal signed a bill legalizing low-THC cannabis oil for patients with chronic illnesses.

RELATED: Two bills that would drastically change Georgia’s medical marijuana program advance
Smyrna mom, Shannon Cloud, still remembers that day in April, 2015 vividly – when former...
Smyrna mom, Shannon Cloud, still remembers that day in April, 2015 vividly – when former governor Nathan Deal signed a bill legalizing low-THC cannabis oil for patients with chronic illnesses.(Shannon Cloud)

“We were promised access and here we are seven years later and we’re still waiting,” Cloud said.

That’s when she realized she’s been fighting for access to medical marijuana for almost half of her 16-year-old daughter’s life. Alaina has Dravet syndrome, a rare form of epilepsy and she finds relief from cannabis oil. But, they have no way to legally buy the oil in Georgia because of the state’s slow roll out.

“We never thought she’d be almost an adult before we would get to the point to actually get the oil. It’s crazy,” Cloud added.

As CBS46 Investigates has previously reported, a seven-member commission was chosen in 2019 to license cannabis producers. In 2021, they announced six winners from a pool of nearly 70.

Almost immediately after, there was backlash from losing bidders - over the selection process and a lack of transparency - which included protests and lawsuits that have kept the program from getting off the ground.

“We’ve lost so many patients in that time. Would cannabis have saved their lives? In most cases, maybe not, but they would have had a better quality of life while they were here,” Cloud said.

RELATED: Lawsuit over Ga. stalled medical marijuana licensing goes to court
Shannon and Alaina Cloud at the Capitol
Shannon and Alaina Cloud at the Capitol(Shannon Cloud)

After multiple bills were introduced this session - some calling for more licenses, some calling for more transparency - lawmakers were unable to come to a solution.

The Senate tabled the latest bill with a vote 28-27, shortly before the end of this year’s legislative session.

Without a new law, the state-appointed commission will continue hearing protests from losing bidders – and they’ll try to move forward with awarding licenses – though its likely there could be more lawsuits and more delays.

If there’s something you would like CBS46 investigates to dig into, fill out this submission form.

Latest News

News

Arborist shares warning signs for homeowners after tree falls on two homes in DeKalb County

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Zac Summers
The CBS46 First Alert Weather team is calling for additional storms on Wednesday. With an already saturated ground and predicted wind speeds up to 70 miles per hour, power outages and more downed trees are more likely.

News

Video Shows Street Racers Taking Over Intersections And Creating A Dangerous Situation In Broad Daylight

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Jamie Kennedy
Midtown motorists confronted by street racers. The group taking over the intersection of spring street and north avenue in broad daylight.

Crime

Man charged with shooting girlfriend at Douglasville hotel

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Jennifer Lifsey
Police say a woman is recovering after she was shot by her boyfriend overnight in Douglasville.

News

Alpharetta daycare raises money for Ukrainian children

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tracye Hutchins
By some estimates, more than half of Ukraine’s 7.5 million children have been displaced by Russia’s invasion. Now, a Fulton County daycare is raising thousands of dollars to make sure they won’t miss out on their education or necessities.

News

Clayton County PD identifies teen victim in deadly hit and run

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jennifer Lifsey
The Clayton County Police Department can finally bring closure to a heartbreaking case from January.

Latest News

News

Creek in Brookhaven floods as storms continue to move across metro Atlanta

Updated: 1 hour ago
CBS46 News at 5 p.m.

News

Church in Decatur to hand out free gas cards on April 9

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Catherine Catoura
A church in Decatur plans to give out $10,000 worth of free gas cards to spread some joy and alleviate the pain at the pump.

Crime

Armed bank robbery under investigation in Macon

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jennifer Lifsey
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed bank robbery Tuesday morning at the MidSouth Community Federal Credit Union on Lasseter Place.

Politics

Georgia lawmakers hand transgender decision to sports group

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Georgia lawmakers are handing the decision of whether transgender athletes should be allowed to play high school sports to the state’s main athletic association. The last-minute move came minutes before the 2022 session ended.

Surprise Squad

Gwinnett County teen creates ‘tiny hug’ mittens for neonatal babies in need

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By CBS46 News Staff
A Gwinnett County teen stepped up to help neonatal babies in need across metro Atlanta hospitals by creating ‘tiny hug’ mittens.