Georgia legislative session coming to a close, several bills still alive

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It seems like today -- the last day of the legislative session -- so much has happened and at the same time, so little.

Today is the day known as Sine Die

It was the top priority of the House Speaker and today Gov. Kemp signed Georgia’s Mental Health Parity Act into law.

Kemp was surrounded by Democrats and Republicans from both the House and the Senate as he signed the bill that passed unanimously through both chambers.

The law will require insurance companies to cover mental health issues like they do physical ailments. The bill also calls for mental health professionals to respond to crisis calls made to police among other improvements.

This one of the high impact bills we’ve seen and the crowd that came to today’s signing highlights the broad support.

Susan Kyle tells me her son died battling mental health and substance abuse challenges

Midnight is the deadline Georgia lawmakers have to pass bills in the final hours of the legislative session.

Those include a bill to make all forms of gambling legal in Georgia.

The future of medical cannabis is also on the line and a controversial bill about transgender students in school sports.

A possible ban on vaccine passports still faces a final vote.

Another bill that has already been signed into law is the Constitutional Carry bill, which allows guns to be carried without a permit.

