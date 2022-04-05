Man charged with shooting girlfriend at Douglasville hotel

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - Police say a woman is recovering after she was shot by her boyfriend overnight in Douglasville.

According to Douglasville PD, officers responded to a person shot at the Comfort Inn at 5487 Westmoreland Plaza Tuesday morning around 12:50 a.m. and found a 23-year-old female with non-life threatening gunshot wounds in the lobby of the hotel.

After investigating, DPD revealed that the victim’s boyfriend, identified as 29-year-old Garland Dwight Wilson, chased her from their hotel room at the Days Inn to the lobby of the Comfort Inn next door after an argument. They say he fired 4-5 shots at her before fleeing back to the Days Inn. He then barricaded himself in a room rented by acquaintances of his.

DPD’s SWAT Team secured the area and eventually got the suspect to surrender just after 8 a.m.

Police say the victim has already been released from the hospital and no one else was injured during this incident.

Wilson is currently charged with Aggravated Assault and police say other charges are pending.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.