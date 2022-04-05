Advertisement

Man fatally shot behind DeKalb County McDonald’s

DeKalb County police and investigators with the crime scene unit are at the scene of a shooting...
DeKalb County police and investigators with the crime scene unit are at the scene of a shooting near a Decatur McDonald's(CBS46/WGCL)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man was found with a gunshot wound behind a McDonald’s in DeKalb County in what appears to be the latest display of violent crime plaguing Atlanta.

Police responded to the scene on Memorial Drive in Decatur late Monday night. The man, who has not been identified at this time, was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

It comes just one day after another man was found shot to death along a public sidewalk below a Midtown Atlanta luxury apartment building.

No arrests have been made in either shooting investigation.

This is a developing story. Stick with CBS46 for the latest updates.

