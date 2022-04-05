Out and About in the ATL | April 4-9, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Don’t let the rain and cool temps keep you inside. There’s plenty to do this week in metro Atlanta.

MONDAY

Laughing Hour on The Square (Colony Square) featuring stand-up and improv acts from Punchline Comedy Club, Dad’s Garage and Whole World improv happen on the first Monday of the month from April to October. Free to attend. Serena Pastificio will operate an outdoor pop-up bar during each screening.

TUESDAY

The CANNONS with Madi Sipes & The Painted Blue perform at Terminal West on West Marietta Street NW.

WEDNESDAY

High Card Brewing in Tucker is hosting Pilates and Pints at 6 p.m. Get your stretch on and then have a beer.

Yoga on the Square happens at Colony Square from 6 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday. This year’s first session will be taught on April 6 by onlYoga. The schedule will rotate weekly.

Head to Roaring Social Alpharetta, the speakeasy at the Hamilton Hotel, for dueling pianos on Wednesday night.

THURSDAY

Movies on the Square is back on Thursdays at Colony Square in midtown Atlanta. First Thursday of the month through October. “Jumanji” is the first movie.

Parker Millsap is performing at The Eastern in a rooftop show. Millsap is known for his gritty and high-energy folk music.

FRIDAY

Black Tiger Sex Machine is bringing its Once Upon A Time IN Cyberworld to Tabernacle Atlanta. It is an all-ages show.

Three-time GRAMMY Award-nominated R&B icon KEM is bringing The Full Circle Tour to the Fox Theatre.

SATURDAY

A walking tour of Druid Hills starts at 10 a.m. Hosted by Atlanta Preservation Center. View elegant homes of diverse architectural styles created by notable architects such as Neel Reid, W.T. Downing, and Philip Shutze in a lush park-like setting of curving streets and mature plantings.

The Decatur Easter Hunt is happening at 11 a.m. on the front lawn of the First Baptist Church. Easter Bunny arrives at 10:30 a.m.

The Atlanta Spring Wine Festival is happening in the Historic 4th Ward Park. 50+ wine and beers, live music and more.

The Big Shanty Festival, celebrating the rich heritage of Kennesaw and the Civil War era, kicks off in downtown Kennesaw. Arts & crafts, food, merchants and live entertainment.

Red Top Brewhouse in Acworth is hosting a Spring Break party with live music, cornhole, beer pong, Shark Attack Fish Bowls and more.

Get to Napoleon’s in Decatur early before the Frankly Scarlett show on April 9 and enjoy music by Magnolia Express on the patio.

SUNDAY

A walking tour of Inman Park is happening from 2 to 4 p.m. Inman Park was Atlanta’s first planned residential development, dating back to 1889.

The April Local Market at Line Creek Brewing Co. in Peachtree City will feature real Cajun market and Azucar Cuban cuisine, live music, local vendors and tasty craft beer.

