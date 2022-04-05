Paralympic athlete fulfills promise to orthopedic 6 years after car accident

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A promise is fulfilled. Six years ago, a teenager who had his leg amputated promised his doctor he would go on to capture glory at the Paralympics. He’s back from Beijing now and returns with a medal and a special gift.

It was after a car accident when Garrett Geros, who was 16 years old at the time, lost hope that he could ever be happy again.

“Going through the hospital was really hard, depression set in, anxiety, all that. I didn’t know how to handle it. I didn’t know I had to learn how to walk again; I had to learn how to live again,” Geros said.

But then, he saw posters of Paralympians hanging on the wall while he was doing physical therapy with Doctor Richard Welling.

“And he said, ‘who are those guys on your wall?’ and I said, ‘oh those are some Paralympic athletes that we work with here previously.’ And so he said, ‘One day you’ll have a poster of me on your wall,’” Welling said.

Welling deeply believed in his patient.

“I said, okay! I’m going to hold you to it,” said Welling.

Geros worked on it for years, committed to his promise.

“I realized I can do this. I can really go professional in this sport,” said Geros.

Then the dream came true. He competed in snowboarding at the Paralympics in Beijing, taking home the silver medal.

“Sure enough here we are six years later, and he brought me my poster,” said Welling.

“Oh, it felt amazing. Because I had a dream, and I worked so hard to get it, and I finally got it. And I not only brought him a poster for him of me going to the games, I brought him a poster with the silver medal,” said Geros.

It is a story of triumph, regardless of adversity, and regardless of how long it takes.

“I kept my promise to him. ‘Yeah, I told you I would do it.’ I had a dream, and I achieved it,” said Geros.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.