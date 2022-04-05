Person fatally struck by MARTA train near Midtown Atlanta, service disrupted

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - MARTA service has been disrupted after a person, who officials said was trespassing on the tracks, was fatally struck by a train near the Midtown station.

One witness CBS46 spoke to said they just saw someone’s legs underneath the train.

BREAKING: Person ran over by train at MARTA station on 10th street. This witness describes what is was like to be on the train when it all happened. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/WCdgKoOmG0 — Tori Cooper (@toricoooper) April 5, 2022

Firefighters on scene confirm the person died at the scene.

I’m at the Marta station on 10th st in Midtown. Crime scene tape just went up and Marta just said someone was trespassing on the tracks. Just confirmed w/ Fire Dept. that someone was hit by the MARTA train. Body recovery underway @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/TCcVIpwfF4 — Tori Cooper (@toricoooper) April 5, 2022

As a result of the delay, MARTA is offering subsidized transportation in the form of a $15 Uber Credit. To claim the credit, click here.

Due to a trespasser on the trackway at Midtown, MARTA is offering subsidized transportation through MARTAConnect. Use the following link for a $15 Uber credit: https://t.co/8tRLGMsh6i — MARTA Service (@MARTAservice) April 5, 2022

