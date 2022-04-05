Person fatally struck by MARTA train near Midtown Atlanta, service disrupted
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - MARTA service has been disrupted after a person, who officials said was trespassing on the tracks, was fatally struck by a train near the Midtown station.
One witness CBS46 spoke to said they just saw someone’s legs underneath the train.
Firefighters on scene confirm the person died at the scene.
As a result of the delay, MARTA is offering subsidized transportation in the form of a $15 Uber Credit. To claim the credit, click here.
