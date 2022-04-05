Advertisement

Shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in southeast Atlanta

(MGN)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A double shooting is under investigation in southeast Atlanta.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a person shot call Tuesday on the 900 block of New Town Circle SE and found two males with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to the hospital where one died from his injuries. 

APD’s Homicide Unit is currently on scene working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 404-577-TIPS(8477) or e-mail the anonymous information using the online form at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

