Some Georgia lawmakers shocked transgender ban snuck into bill before midnight

By Hayley Mason
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The 2022 Georgia legislative session came to an end early this morning with cheers and celebration.

But some lawmakers say they were left in shock to see a bill aiming to ban transgender sports tucked into a separate measure just before midnight.

They are calling foul and hoping it will change. Watch the story above.

